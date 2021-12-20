Pervez Khattak casts vote after wasting two ballot papers

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister Pervez Khattak cast his vote in his ancestral village Manki Sharif in the district on Sunday.

Pervez Khattak wasted two ballot papers before casting his vote for the third time.

The defence minister wasted the first ballot paper when too much ink was thrown on the vote mistakenly.

The polling staff gave another ballot paper to Pervez Khattak, which was also wasted when he erroneously tick marked both arrow and bat, the election symbols of Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, respectively.

It may be mentioned that his son Ishaq Khattak and nephew Ahad Khattak are contesting election for Nowshera tehsil mayor slot.

The defence minister when realised his mistake demanded another ballot paper and was given without any hitch by the polling staff accordingly.

However, this time Pervez Khattak polled his vote to his son, a candidate of the ruling PTI, successfully.

Similarly, former provincial minister and brother of defence minister Liaqat Khattak cast his vote for his son Ahad Khattak, who was a candidate of the PPP.