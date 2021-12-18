ISLAMABAD: Senior journalist and The News Editors Investigations Ansar Abbasi Friday filed a miscellaneous petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against a private television channel, ARY News, for misreporting the Dec-13 court proceedings in the Rana Shamim affidavit contempt of court case.

The petitioner stated in his application that ARY News wrongly attributed some remarks to the IHC chief justice against the applicant, which were never given by the judge. He attached a screen shot of the channel showing alleged remarks of the IHC CJ that “Ansar Abbasi’s fake news turned a truth into a lie”.

Ansar Abbasi stated that the channel attributed a remark to the IHC CJ which he had not given against him. He stated that other reporters present in the court room also denied that any such remarks were given by the IHC CJ against him. He stated that he reserved the right to take legal action against ARY News channel. He requested the court to take notice of the remarks against him, wrongly attributed to the IHC chief justice.