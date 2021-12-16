Pooran expects better performance in third game

KARACHI: The West Indies stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran is happy that his charges have been showing improvement despite losing the first two matches of the T20 series against Pakistan.

He hopes that the visitors will give an even better performance in the final game here at the National Stadium on Thursday night (today).

“The dressing room is happy with the way the young bunch has shown improvement in the second game,” Pooran told a virtual news conference on Wednesday. “We made mistakes and were not on the right side. We have been doing the right things so far and there is no doubt in mind,” he added.

He said that his players were able to take West Indies into a new era in T20 cricket. “I definitely hope so. We have highly talented stuff and if we believe in these guys then they can take West Indies to the next level,” said Pooran, a wicket-keeper batsman.

After losing the first game by 63 runs, West Indies created some anxious moments for Pakistan in the second T20 International on Tuesday here at the National Stadium. They needed 23 off the last over from Haris Rauf while chasing 173 and scored 13 runs, losing the game by nine runs.

West Indies lost three players due to Covid-19 after arriving in Pakistan. They had arrived without their regular white-ball skipper Kieron Pollard.

Pooran is happy with the way his unit is growing. “I am happy with the team’s growth. The way [Brandon] King played last night, Akeal Hosein and Odean Smith are wonderful to see. The attitude is excellent. We will sit and decide the combination for the last game. But from the first to the second game we have [seen] a massive improvement but unfortunately we could not get over the line,” Pooran said.

He lauded King’s fine knock of 67 which brought West Indies very close to win in the second clash.

“King’s innings was of high quality. He is very consistent and super talented. The way he batted in the last match he showed his class.”