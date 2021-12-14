French WWII memorial vandalised

NANTERRE, France: A memorial to French World War II soldiers and Resistance fighters has been vandalised with an anti-health pass slogan, authorities said on Monday, in what President Emmanuel Macron called an "insult" to the nation’s memory.
The Mont Valerien monument in Suresnes, west of Paris, was vandalised with "Anti Pass" painted in large letters, with the style of the double-s reminiscent of that used by Nazis for their SS inscriptions, authorities said. The inscription on the monument -- which was inaugurated in 1960 by then-president Charles de Gaulle -- is 50 metres long, they said.
