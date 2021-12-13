Malaysia records 31 deaths, 4626 Covid infections

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has reported 4,626 new Covid infections and 31 more deaths as of midnight on Saturday, the health ministry said. Among the new cases, 20 are imported, and 4,606 are local transmissions, data from the ministry showed. The national total thus reached 2,688,149, and the death toll has risen to 30,862.
Quito: A bus crash in Ecuador’s Amazon region killed 18 people and left 25 injured, the ECU911 emergency service...
Tripoli: The Libyan government said on Sunday it is ready to hold the country’s presidential election as planned on...
WELLINGTON: New Zealand reported 104 new cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Sunday. Of...
YANGON: Over 13 million people have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 across Myanmar as of Saturday, according to...
DHAKA: Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen slammed the US sanctions on officials of the country's Rapid Action...
Washington: Anne Rice, the gothic novelist best known for writing "Interview with the Vampire," died on Saturday aged...