Monday December 13, 2021
Malaysia records 31 deaths, 4626 Covid infections

By Xinhua
December 13, 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has reported 4,626 new Covid infections and 31 more deaths as of midnight on Saturday, the health ministry said. Among the new cases, 20 are imported, and 4,606 are local transmissions, data from the ministry showed. The national total thus reached 2,688,149, and the death toll has risen to 30,862.