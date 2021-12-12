 
Sunday December 12, 2021
National

Punjab to hold trials of all suspects, involved in Sialkot lynching, inside prison

By Our Correspondent
December 12, 2021
LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday decided to hold trials of all the suspects, involved in the Sialkot lynching of the Sri Lankan national, inside prison.

The provincial government took the decision after consulting a prosecution team. The jail administration was asked to make the necessary arrangements to hold the trial, reported a private news channel.