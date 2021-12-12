Punjab to hold trials of all suspects, involved in Sialkot lynching, inside prison

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday decided to hold trials of all the suspects, involved in the Sialkot lynching of the Sri Lankan national, inside prison.
The provincial government took the decision after consulting a prosecution team. The jail administration was asked to make the necessary arrangements to hold the trial, reported a private news channel.
MANSEHRA: People of several villages in Torghar district have been suffering difficulties in crossing the River Indus...
Rawalpindi: Women Research & Resource Centre, Department of Behavioural Sciences, Fatima Jinnah Women University and...
ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Senator Abdul Rehman Malik has called for formulating long term and short term...
FAISALABAD: As many as 1.35 million children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops during the...
CHITRAL: The workers and activists of Pakistan People’s Party staged protest rallies against the price-hike and...
NOWSHERA: The anti-corruption wing of the Federal Investigation Agency in a series of actions have reclaimed...