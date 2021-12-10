Two alleged land grabbers arrested in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The police on Thursday arrested two fraudsters who forcibly occupied lands and properties of various people in different parts of the district.

“We have arrested two notorious land grabbers involved in illegally occupying the lands of many people and other crimes,” District Police Officer Sajjad Khan told reporters here.

The police arrested Raheel Tanoli and Zulfiqar Goga in a raid at Pulrah area and shifted them to the police station. “The people have been approaching police since the start of a crackdown against the land grabber and mafias,” Sajjad Khan said.

The DPO said that arrested outlaws used to deal with owners first through checks and later occupy lands and properties under the gun. “We have retrieved a piece of four kanals of land and gave its possession to its legal owner and more such land would also be retrieved under their possessions,” Khan added.

He said that the land grabbers and mafias were active in the district since the 2005 devastating earthquake as affected families shifted here from worst affected parts of the district and elsewhere and they deprived owners of their lands and properties. “We have arrested dozens of the grabbers and gave the possessions of such illegally occupied lands and properties to the real owners,” the official added.