Biosafety in biomedical labs: Students urged to know evolving research demands, pratices

PESHAWAR: The CECOS University in collaboration with Pakistan Biosafety Association (PBSA) conducted a day-long workshop for students to know the evolving research demands and practices.

The workshop titled “Biosafety in Biomedical Laboratories” involved orienting the participants on the technical aspects of keeping safe and promoting safety in the biomedical laboratory along with providing hands-on training to help the trainees develop expertise on biosafety and biosecurity protocols.

Dr Hafsah Muhammad, head of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter of PBSA, conducted the workshop as a Master Trainer, training the participants on various aspects including but not limited to containment of hazardous materials, donning and doffing personal protective equipment, waste management, and lab injuries, thus equipping them with necessary knowledge for guaranteeing self and lab safety.

“As part of the wider population currently going through a pandemic, it is of primal importance that we as scientists are familiar with and mindful of all measures that should ensure safety in the confines of a laboratory. I am pleased that my trainees today agree with me which is evident from their enthusiasm and participation,” Dr Hafsah Muhammad said.

The participants reported the training to be vastly productive at increasing their understanding of and skill at following the biosafety protocols, and reducing and mitigating risk in the closed and controlled setting of biomedical laboratories. They were confident that the training will particularly prove useful during their research studies, which is an integral part of their degrees.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Sohail Asif Qureshi offered a vote of thanks to the trainer for sharing her time and knowledge with the students. “The concept and proper practice of biosafety is usually taken for granted when it tends to be a determinant of a good scientist and their laboratory conduct. We recognize that the protocols of Biosafety and Biosecurity need to be taught and taught again, to keep pace with the advances in the field of Applied Sciences and therefore, keep on conducting similar training for our students and all curious minds out there,” said the VC.

CECOS University is a leading University in Peshawar that offers graduate and undergraduate programmes in Computer Science, Management Sciences, Architecture, Electrical, Civil and Mechanical Engineering as well as in Biotechnology, Pharmacy, English and Allied Health Sciences.