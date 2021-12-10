MoU signed on establishment of oceanographic survey unit in Thatta

SUKKUR: The district administration and Sindh University’s Thatta campus on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the establishment of oceanographic survey unit in Thatta district.Both the administrations, through the MoU, agreed to cooperate on the issues of climate change, freshwater scarcity, impact of pollution on geomorphology, mangrove, fisheries and wildlife in the coastal and marine waters of Thatta. The MoU’s signing ceremony took place at the University of Sindh’s Thatta campus building. Meanwhile, the MoU was signed by the director of CCDS, DC Thatta Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, Pro Vice Chancellor University of Sindh, Thatta campus Prof. Dr Rafique Ahmed Memon and the focal person of research project, Prof. Dr Mukhtiar Ahmed Mahar.