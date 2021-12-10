 
close
Friday December 10, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Man killed, two hurt in Gujranwala accident

December 10, 2021

GUJRANWALA: A man died and two others injured in a road accident at Kamoki. Reportedly, Zain along with his mother and brother was going on a motorcycle when a truck hit them. As a result, Zain died on the spot while his mother and brother received injuries.