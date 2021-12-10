TTP refuses to extend ‘ceasefire’

PESHAWAR: The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Thursday refused to extend their ceasefire that expired on December 9.
The TTP leadership had announced a month-long ceasefire on November 9 when they started peace negotiations with the authorities. According to sources, the TTP leadership on Thursday held its meeting somewhere in Afghanistan and it was widely expected they would extend the ceasefire.
The TTP leader Noor Wali Mehsud in an audio message, The News has obtained it, said the promises made with them were not fulfilled.
He said they would not extend the ceasefire that would expire on Thursday night.
