PFA launches crackdown on fake, substandard jam manufacturers

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched a crackdown on fake and substandard jam manufacturers and discarded 400kg jam here Wednesday. Officials said a PFA team raided a jam manufacturing unit in Shalimar Town and confiscated 400kg jam, which was made from rotten fruits and vegetables in very unhygienic conditions. The team recovered prohibited food colours and flavours from the spot while medical certificates of workers and food licence of the business were not present. They also found wrong labelling on the jam bottles.