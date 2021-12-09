 
Constable dismissed for contesting LG polls

December 09, 2021

BARA: A police constable Abdul Raziq was dismissed in Khyber tribal district on Wednesday for violating police rules and participating in political activities, local sources said.

They said that DPO Waseem Riaz dismissed the constable, who was a candidate from tehsil chairman Bara in the upcoming local government elections. The official said those who violated the police rules and regulations would be punished as per the relevant laws.