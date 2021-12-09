Young scientists’ role in fighting challenges sought

LAHORE: The fourth international conference on “Innovative Biological and Public Health Research (IBPHR)” began at Government College University (GCU) Lahore under the auspices of its Zoology Department on Wednesday.

University of Baltistan, Skardu Vice Chancellor Prof M Naeem Khan chaired the inaugural session which was also addressed by GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and Zoology Dept Chairperson Prof Dr M Tahir. Besides foreign speakers from USA, Netherland and Turkey, about 400 participants from 42 Universities are participating in the conference.

Addressing the conference, Prof Naeem Khan said whole of the humanity is looking towards young scientists to fight the new challenges, diseases and viruses. He highlighted the role of scientific conferences in promoting research culture and academia-industry link to improve the life standards of masses. In his address, Vice-Chancellor Prof Zaidi welcomed the dignitaries and strongly encouraged the young researchers to come forward and play role in Zoological sciences and public health research. Prof Asghar Zaidi announced "Prof Dr Nazir Ahmad Gold Medal” and research grant of Rs0.50 million for the Best Zoologist of the year. “The gold medal and research grant is sponsored by family of late Prof Dr Nazir Ahmad. The medal and grant will be conferred on the Best Zoologist in next IBPHR conference,” he said.

Prof Dr Michael Richardson from Leiden University, Netherland delivered facts on evolution of snakes and co-evolution of their prey. Prof Dr Kimberly Hammad-Schifferly from University of Massachusetts Boston, USA delivered his research on Exploiting the Nano-bio Interface for Low-cost Infectious disease diagnostics.