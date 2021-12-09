Woman commits suicide after killing daughter

LAHORE: A 45-year-old woman committed suicide after killing her teenage daughter in the Sattokatla police limits on Wednesday. Police have removed the bodies to morgue.

Police said the victims reportedly had exchanged harsh words with each other over a domestic dispute in their house situated near Butt Chowk, College Road. The incident created panic in the locality.

The mother Shazia Shahzad, 45, was so enraged that she whipped out a handgun and shot at her daughter Maham Shahzad, 16. Later on, she also killed herself with the same weapon. Police collected forensic evidences from the scene and recorded statements of eyewitnesses.

ROBBER KILLED: A suspected robber was killed reportedly due to firing of his accomplices during a botched robbery attempt in Kahna on Wednesday. Reportedly, five suspected robbers carrying fire arms barged into house of a citizen Nazir in Chaidoo Village and started looting the residents. When the robbers were leaving the premises, the victim family raised noise upon which the robbers got furious and resorted to firing and a bullet was hit to a suspect who died on the spot. He was identified as Shaukat Ali. Police said Shaukat was a history sheeter and two cases were registered against him in Okara.

Four injured: Around four persons were injured after an explosive material exploded with a huge blast in Shahdara on Wednesday. Rescuers said probably a ‘grenade’ exploded suddenly in a scrap godown situated near Fazal Park. As a result, four nearby persons were injured. Heavy contingents of police and rescue teams rushed to the spot. They cordoned off the area and shifted the injured to a hospital. An injured Sunny Ashraf had received serious injuries. His both hands were burnt and he received deep scratches on different parts of his body.