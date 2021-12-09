 
Thursday December 09, 2021
Thai SC jails tycoon over wildlife poaching

By AFP
December 09, 2021
BANGKOK: A Thai tycoon accused of poaching wildlife in a national park lost his final appeal on Wednesday, in a long-running saga that drew public outrage over the elite’s perceived impunity.

Construction magnate Premchai Karnasuta was arrested in February 2018 when park officials found guns, animal carcasses -- including of a kalij pheasant and a red muntjac -- and the pelt of a black leopard at his campsite.

Premchai was found not guilty of possessing a leopard carcass, but he was convicted of three other poaching-related charges and sentenced to 16 months jail. It was raised to three years and two months by the Appeals Court.