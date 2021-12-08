Gas pressure issue resolved in several areas

Rawalpindi: SNGPL Rawalpindi Region’s General Manager Mukhtar Hussain Shah took the notice of low pressure areas and constituted special dedicated teams to manage the crisis, says a press release.

Due to these efforts the low pressure problems of following areas have been resolved including; Airport Housing Society, Gulbahar Colony, Bahria Phase III, Westridge, Dhamyal, Chakri Road, Ashraf Colony, Liaquat Colony, Ahmadabad, Qasim Market, Dhok Syedan, Lalazar, Defence Road, Alahabad, Shah Khalid Colony, Shah Faisal Colony, Rehmatabad, Askari I to V, Tipu Road, Dhoke Noor, Tulsa Road, Lalkurti, Girja Road, Kashmir Colony, Qureshi Abad, Izzat Abad, Shah Jeewan Colony, Lalazaar 2, Fatima Colony, Ranial Village, Kohala Saeedan, Mehra Kalan, Mehra Khird, Masroot Dam, Jhavra, Bakra Mandi Chowk and Dhok Gujran.

It was informed by SNGPL representative that 90 per cent of city areas have adequate pressures during cooking hours. However due to chronic bottlenecks of the oldest gas network of Rawalpindi city and overlapping sewerage lines are major challenges. Situation is aggravated by compressor usage by consumers to secure gas more than their due share.

Compressors are being sold publically in the all major markets of the city which is disturbing the gas flows and network operations. Although SNGPL has initiated stern action drive against compressors usage but concerned authorities should also impose ban on the sale of gas compressors in the local markets.