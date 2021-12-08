Prehistoric problems

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the problem of water shortage in most areas of the country. Even in this era of development, people are forced to struggle to get access to water. Even more troubling, however, is that the available water is unclean and unsafe of drinking.
As a result of drinking dirty water, people suffer from several health problems. It is a violation of basic human rights that people are deprived of clean water. The government should take this matter seriously and take measures to establish water treatment plants in areas that do not have clean water. It should also ensure that water is easily accessible to everyone.
Ali Raza
Chiniot
