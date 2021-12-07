PPP seeks action against Pervez Khattak

ISLAMABAD: Secretary General Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action on the statement of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.
“The statement of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak was disgusting, shameful and touching new low,” he said when contacted on Monday to seek the PPP’s reaction on the statement of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.
Farhatullah Babar said one hoped that the award to Adnan Malik was a paradigm shift to distinguish between heroes and villains, however, what the defence minister was saying showed that it was not a paradigm shift.
NEW DELHI: A top elected official in India’s northeast region called on Monday for the withdrawal of emergency...
KARACHI: The 24th annual general meeting of the executive council of Pakistan Advertisers’ Society elected a new...
AMRITSAR: Nimbu Bai, a Pakistani currently stuck at the Attari border, gave birth to a baby boy. Stranded at the...
KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has posted a video of noted religious scholar Javed Ahmad Ghamidi.In the video...
NEW DELHI: Russia and India signed a flurry of trade and arms deals during President Vladimir Putin's visit to New...
SUKKUR: A policeman was killed in the firing of criminals in Ghotki on Monday. The policeman Sajjad Hussain Malik was ...