PPP seeks action against Pervez Khattak

ISLAMABAD: Secretary General Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action on the statement of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.

“The statement of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak was disgusting, shameful and touching new low,” he said when contacted on Monday to seek the PPP’s reaction on the statement of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.

Farhatullah Babar said one hoped that the award to Adnan Malik was a paradigm shift to distinguish between heroes and villains, however, what the defence minister was saying showed that it was not a paradigm shift.