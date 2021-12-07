PTCL, Huawei sign MoU

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) on Monday signed an agreement with Huawei Technologies Pakistan to provide strategic learning and development initiatives for employees at the country’s telecommunication company, a statement said.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) aims to facilitate effective learning and development for PTCL and UFONE (subsidiary of PTCL) employees, which could enable their fast-paced professional growth and development.

Syed Mazhar Hussain, group chief human resource officer at PTCL & Ufone, and Ahmed Bilal Masud, deputy CEO at Huawei Technologies Pakistan, signed the MoU during a ceremony held in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Hatem Bamatraf, president and GCEO at PTCL & Ufone, said, “We are always committed to embracing innovative and emerging technologies and programs. Our strategic collaboration with Huawei is yet another step for professional growth and development of our people.”

He hoped that the initiative would enable the employees to bring great innovation, efficiency, and productivity. Mark Meng, CEO at Huawei Technologies Pakistan, was of the opinion that such initiatives that create hi- tech learning opportunities would bring positive contribution and effectiveness to way people work and interact with each other and with customers.

Senior management from both organizations were also present at the ceremony.