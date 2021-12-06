Two weightlifters held back by vaccine card issue

A representative image.

KARACHI: Only the country’s premier weightlifter Talha Talib and coach Irfan Butt flew out of Lahore for Tashkent on Sunday to take part in the World Championship which is scheduled to be held from December 7 to 17.

The weightlifters Sharjeel Butt and Abu Bakar could not fly due to vaccination cards issue. However, a senior official of Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWLF) told ‘The News’ that their cards have been managed and they would be sent on Monday (today) by the first available flight. These two weightlifters had assured PWLF that they possessed vaccination cards but their documents were not complete which delayed their departure.

Five weightlifters from Pakistan are to feature in the global event during which Commonwealth rankings will also be finalised and on its basis the leading seeds will qualify for the next year’s Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

Hanzala Dastagir Butt, Nooh Dastagir Butt (both weightlifters) and coach Dastagir Butt will proceed to Uzbekistan on December 13.