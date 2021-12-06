Rs600 bn given to Sindh went into fake accounts: Murad Saeed

SUKKUR: Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Sunday said that the Sindh government was given Rs 600 billion for the health sector but all the money went into fake bank accounts.

He said this while addressing a workers’ convention at the Allah Wala Chowk, Umerkot, where he inaugurated the widening of Umerkot-Chor road and attended the event related to the Sindh Culture Day. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Haleem Adil Shaikh and MNA Lal Malhi were also present on the occasion.

Felicitating the people of Sindh on the event of Sindh Culture Day, he said the Sindh province has a rich culture and ancient civilization. The minister also thanked the people of Umerkot for their hospitality.

He said it is the responsibility of the media to expose the real face of the PPP and present the true facts.