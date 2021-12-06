Showers make weather pleasant in ICT

Islamabad: The residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi woke up to a perfect weekend on Sunday morning: it's pleasantly cold, windy and overcast with patchy drizzle.
The showers fell on Saturday night as well. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, two millimetres of rainfall was reported in Islamabad's Saidpur and Zero Point areas and one millimetre in Golra area, and one millimetre in Rawalpindi's Chaklala area.
Islamabad recorded a minimum temperature of eight degrees Celsius (84% humidity). Though the light rain was followed by a bright, sunny day, the weather stayed pleasant prompting people to drive out for snacks and hot drinks and soups, shopping and hiking, and hang out with friends and family members in parks and at their homes till night. The weathermen said the weather would be cold and dry in most parts of the country on Monday with smog or fog intensifying in plain areas of Punjab in the morning and at night. They said light rain with snowfall on hills was expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas.
SUKKUR: Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Sunday said that the Sindh government...
The tragic story of Rupee in its own words
LAHORE: The prices of majority of seasonal vegetables recorded a declining trend this week in official rate lists but...
NANKANA SAHIB: An oil tanker caught fire here on Sunday. Reportedly, the oil tanker was carrying 50,000 litres oil...
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar congratulated the people of Sindh on Sindhi Culture Day. The chief minister...
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the murder of Assistant Commissioner Jhang...