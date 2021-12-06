Cafe set up in Lahore for special people

LAHORE: On the special instruction of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Café Kushhal for differently-abled people has been established in Deputy Commissioner Complex, Mianwali. The chief minister said that the Café would be run by special people and the earnings from the cafe would be spent on their welfare. Usman Buzdar said that in abilities special people are not less than other human beings as they have special abilities. This Café will not only provide job opportunities to the special people but will also prove to be helpful in their welfare. He said that the scope of such Cafés would be extended to other districts as well. Elected representatives Abdul Rehman Khan, Amin Khan, office-bearer of PTI, Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khurram Shehzad and DPO Mianwali inaugurated the Café Khushhal.