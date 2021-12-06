Iran says US should ‘take first step’ in revival of nuke deal

TEHRAN: Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani said that Washington should take the first step in revival of the 2015 nuclear deal since it was the one which left the deal, official news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.
The Islamic Republic of Iran will not back down from its demands for the lifting of sanctions in the process of restoration of the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Bagheri Kani said, according to the report.
He stressed that the proposals made by Iran to the P4 + 1 group, comprising Britain, China, France, Russia plus Germany, in the recent Vienna negotiations are "documented and logical," and therefore can be a basis for negotiations. Iran believes in the negotiations and is "optimistic" about the possible outcome, he said, adding that however, "unconstructive behavior by some signatories in the past and repeated breaches of their commitments" make Iranians to be more careful in their moves.
