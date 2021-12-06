 
Myanmar soldiers ram car into protesters

By AFP
December 06, 2021
Yangon: Myanmar soldiers wounded at least three people after ramming a car into a peaceful anti-coup rally in Yangon, eyewitnesses said on Sunday. The country has been in turmoil since February when the military seized power, triggering nationwide demonstrations which the junta sought to quell with violent crackdowns and mass arrests.