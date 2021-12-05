Pervez Khattak terms price-hike international issue

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Saturday said that the opposition parties held Prime Minister Imran Khan responsible for galloping inflation, but it was an international issue and it was not linked to Pakistan alone.

He said this while talking to reporters after meeting various delegations at Amangarh. He said the opposition parties wanted Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down so that they could commit oot and plunder. The minister said that the opposition parties could not defeat the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the local bodies elections even if they joined hands.

Pervez Khattak said the PTI candidates would win the local bodies election and defeat the contestants of the opposition parties.

He urged the opposition parties to suggest recommendations for bringing the inflation down by cooperating with the government instead of choosing the path of agitation. However, he said the opposition had neither any policy nor they had any suggestions as they wanted to bring down Imran Khan’s government.

The minister said the opposition parties took huge loans when they were in power, adding that the PTI government was paying the interest on the debt obtained by the previous setup.

Pervez Khattak claimed that when he was the chief minister, he executed record uplift projects in the province particularly in his hometown Nowshera district.