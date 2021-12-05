Five scholars awarded PhD degrees

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars on Saturday.

According to details, Nayyer Iqbal s/o Ch M Iqbal has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of International Relations after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Pakistan-US Relations and the Rise of China: Challenges and prospects (2013-2020)’, Nalia Sajid d/o Sajid Ali in the subject of Mathematics after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Innovative Techniques for Constructing Exact Solutions of Nonlinear Evolution Equations’, M Suhail s/o Shafi Ullah Khan in the subject of Statistics after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Development and Applications of Some New Robust Ridge Estimators for Linear Regression Models Violating the Usual Assumption’, Hina Munir d/o M Munir in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Effect of Principals’ Leadership Style on the Classroom Performance of College Teachers’ and Momina Feroz d/o M Feroz in the subject of Chemistry after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Molecular Imprinted Polymer Coated Electrochemical Sensors for Evaluation of Biological and Environmental Samples’.