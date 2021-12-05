Israeli police kill Palestinian

OCCUPIED AL-QUDS: Israeli security forces shot dead a Palestinian man on Saturday after he alleged stabbed an Israeli civilian and tried to attack police, Israeli police and Palestinian medics said.
The assailant used a knife to stab a man near the city’s Damascus Gate and then “attempted to stab a border police officer,” police said in a statement.
