 
close
Sunday December 05, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Israeli police kill Palestinian

By AFP
December 05, 2021
Israeli police kill Palestinian

OCCUPIED AL-QUDS: Israeli security forces shot dead a Palestinian man on Saturday after he alleged stabbed an Israeli civilian and tried to attack police, Israeli police and Palestinian medics said.

The assailant used a knife to stab a man near the city’s Damascus Gate and then “attempted to stab a border police officer,” police said in a statement.