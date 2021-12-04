Punjab Ehsaas Programme: CM opens Rs3.5 billion Hamqadam Programme

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday inaugurated Rs3.5 billion “Hamqadam Programme” under Punjab Ehsaas Programme for differently-abled persons. He distributed registration certificates among special persons eligible for financial assistance and termed it a historic step.

Under the programme, interest-free loans of Rs270 million were being provided to 63,500 special persons and a scheme of providing wheelchairs, hearing aids and the necessary equipment for such persons was being started with Rs100 million, he added.

The chief minister said special people were an important part of society. Due to the apathy of the previous government, special people faced socio-economic problems, he regretted and added inclusion of special people in the national mainstream was very important and it was the government priority to ensure the economic stability to them, he said. The Punjab government was actively working for the welfare of the poor and deprived sections, he added. Under the Punjab Ehsaas Programme, improvement in the living standards of the poor and provision of basic necessities of life was being ensured, he added. Vice-Chairman Punjab Social Protection Authority Nasir Jamal Cheema briefed about “Hamqadam” and other programmes. In his message on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the chief minister said the persons with special abilities have capabilities, adding that every segment of society should play role in providing a respectable place to persons with special abilities in society. Their rehabilitation is a priority agenda and the provincial government is actively working for rehabilitation of the special persons, he added.

INFLATION: Usman Buzdar said the government was fully aware of the problems being faced by the common man as it was taking every possible step to overcome inflation. In a statement, the CM said that the district price control committees had been activated to play their role. The prices of essential items were being stabilised and a price-control mechanism was being implemented.