IMF took everything from us by giving $6 bn: Punjab governor

LONDON: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for handing over everything of Pakistan to International Monetary Fund (IMF) in exchange of a loan of only $6 billion.

Speaking at an event of the PTI UK here at a restaurant, the Punjab governor regretted the loss of Pakistan’s sovereignty to the IMF’s tough demands. Sarwar’s latest criticism of the PTI government came within hours of his earlier shot fired at the government two days ago in London where he said that he didn’t want to become the powerless Punjab governor but had to listen to accept the party decision – later on realising that he has been sidelined.

Criticising the IMF-PTI government deal, Sarwar told the audience: “The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will give us $6 billion in total over the period of next three years. The IMF will give us $2 billion every year. They have secured everything in writing from us. And this is a loan, this is not for free in charity, this is a loan. They have taken everything from us by giving us $6 billion to be given in three years.”

Talking to reporters at the event, Chaudhry Sarwar said the party has not told him to step down from his position and the impression being given that he has been sidelined is also not correct.

Meanwhile, UK-based PTI leader Aneel Musarrat has also dismissed rumours of Mohammad Sarwar’s differences with the party. When asked about the displeasure of the Punjab governor with the PTI, Aneel Musarrat said even siblings quarrel frequently.

“There is no such thing here, Muhammad Sarwar is an old comrade, he does not seem angry and will be with us in the next elections as well,” he said adding that fights happen between real brothers too. Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar had said earlier: “I never asked for the governor's position but had been asked by the party’s leadership to accept it. When you are in a party, you have to accept the party’s decision and you cannot rebel against it. This was our party’s unanimous decision.”

When he was asked by a reporter whether this was done to sideline him, the Punjab governor had agreed, saying that he realised the same later. Criticising the government, he had said the outdated system had failed to address the needs of the people.

Sarwar said he could have delivered for the masses if he was given another role, adding that

he was doing his best to fulfil his duty in areas where he could exercise his domain. The Punjab Governor had said, “so far we have failed to bring about judicial and police reforms”.

“A tragedy of Pakistan is that we have not strengthened our institutions. Successive governments have failed. We run after the personalities and don’t think about strengthening institutions.”

The Punjab governor is currently visiting London and meeting different sections of society. On Thursday, Sarwar tweeted that he had a “very productive meeting Keir Satrmer”, the Labour party leader and David Lammy.

He said: “Pakistan has facilitated evacuation of foreigners on request of international community and will work with all stakeholders to address Afghan crises, however, the world must unite to prevent the looming humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan.”