Gurdwara Darbar Sahib incident: Pakistan summons Indian diplomat, rejects mischievous propaganda

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office summoned a senior Indian diplomat from the Indian High Commission on Thursday and conveyed Pakistan’s categorical rejection of the mischievous spin given by India to an isolated incident involving an individual at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in which India had called the incident a “reprehensible incident”.

A few days ago a Pakistani model had used the background at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib as a backdrop during a photo shoot and posted images on social media. Immediately, Punjab Chief Minister and Punjab police after condemning the incident said strict action will be taken against the modelling firm.

The images were immediately taken down from social media and the modelling company had issued an apology. Pakistani ministers had also immediately condemned the incident. Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar while ordering an inquiry said that action will be taken against those responsible after a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, Punjab police said they were investigating all aspects related to this incident and strict legal action will be taken against responsible. Management of concerned brand and model are being investigated. “Worship places of all religions are equally respectable”, said the Punjab police.

The Indian diplomat was conveyed that the incident was swiftly addressed and clarified. “The Government of Pakistan accords the highest primacy to the rights of the minorities. Sanctity of religious places and revered sites of every community are ensured in Pakistan”, said the Foreign Office.

Pakistan had summoned the Indian diplomat in response to earlier, New Delhi summoning Pakistan’s Charge d’ Affairs in New Delhi, who was told by the Indian External Ministry that it was deeply concerned about the incident of desecration of the sanctity of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

Pakistani Charge d’Affairs was conveyed India’s deep concern at the incident of desecration of the sanctity of Gurudwara Shri Darbar Sahib, by a Pakistani model and a clothing brand and called it a reprehensible incident.

On Thursday, the Indian diplomat was instead told to urge the Government of India to probe the incidents of gross and systematic persecution of minorities in India which continue with impunity and state complicity.

“Given its systematic marginalization and brutalization of minorities, India has no locus standi to even feign concern for minorities elsewhere. Indian authorities must focus on ensuring effective protection of their own minorities and places of worship from repeated instances of desecration, hate crimes and mob lynching“, the Indian diplomat was told clearly.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated event, Pakistan was elected as a member of the Industrial Development Board, and Program and Budget Committee of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation. Elections were held in Vienna during the ongoing General Conference of UNIDO.

“The International community has once again reposed confidence in Pakistan, recognising Pakistan’s contribution and efforts for inclusive and sustainable industrial development”, said the Foreign Office.