Domestic violence increases: report

LAHORE: The Ministry of Human Rights, in collaboration with The Asia Foundation (TAF), Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA), Gender Studies, Department Punjab University and Initiative for Sustainable Development (IFSD), organised launching ceremony of report on GBV titled “Invisible to Visible: Roadmap to prevent, mitigate, and respond Gender-Based Violence against vulnerable groups during Covid; strategising responses to address a pandemic within a pandemic”. The event was held at Al Raazi hall, Punjab University

The launch was attended by prominent lawyers, women rights activists and development sector experts. The chief guests of the events included Kaneez Fatima Chaddar- Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority, Lubna Mansoor, Regional Director Ministry of Human Rights and Irshad Waheed, Director General PWPA. Setting the context for the launch Gul Hassan, Executive Director IFSD appraised the audience on the background of the study. He thanked Ministry of Human Rights, PWPA, The Asian Foundation and Gender Studies department for their support in conducting and launch of the study.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rana Dean Faculty of Gender studies appreciated the efforts of IFSD in bringing forth the human rights aspect of COVID-19, she highlighted the impact of victim blaming in the society that has detrimental effect on the survivor of gender-based and domestic violence. Kaneez Fatima shed light on the importance of commemorating 16 days of Activism against GBV. She talked about the services provided by the Violence against Women Centre, Multan and the instrumental role it is playing in inhibiting GBV across Punjab.