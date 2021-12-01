 
National

Woman dies after transformer falls on her in Ichhra Bazaar

December 01, 2021

LAHORE: A woman died and her daughter was injured when a transformer fell on them in Ichhra bazaar here on Tuesday. Rescuers after getting information reached the scene and shifted the woman identified as Saba Ali and the girl to hospital. Later, the woman succumbed to her injuries.