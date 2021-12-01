LG polls in Bajaur51 candidates elected unopposed

KHAR: The Jamaat-e-Islami emerged the single major political party after its 19 candidates out of 51 elected unopposed in Bajaur tribal district.

According to the Election Commission Office, Bajaur, a total of 51 candidates were elected unopposed, in which the JI grabbed the lion’s share with 19 contestants elected.

The respective returning officers declared 51 candidates successful as no rival candidates submitted nomination papers to contest the elections against them.

Thirty-three out of 51 are women candidates, who were elected councillors unopposed.

According to the break-up: JI 15 women candidates, Jmaiat Ulema-e-Islam four, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf three, Pakistan People’s Party and Awami National Party one each, while eight independents elected unopposed. Two minority candidates affiliated to JI were also elected unopposed.

Similarly, nine general councillors were also elected unopposed for the three councils.