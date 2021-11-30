‘New LG law ignores disabled’

SUKKUR: The Coalition for Inclusive Pakistan, Hyderabad Region, has expressed concern over non-inclusion of reserved seats for the disabled in the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Act, 2021.

Addressing a press conference, representatives of the Coalition for Inclusive Pakistan (CIP) Muhammad Fazal, Abrar Shaikh and others expressed their concern over lack of reserved seats for persons with disabilities in Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2021 to safeguard their political and civic rights with dignity.

The CIP representatives said they were optimistic that the PPP will take lead in Sindh to reserve seats for persons with disabilities, but they felt heartbroken when it didn’t. They asked the provincial government and the Sindh Assembly to take effective measures to protect the political and electoral rights of the marginalized groups, including persons with disabilities.

They demanded the Parliament to draft laws to reserve one seat for each for persons with disabilities in the National Assembly, Senate and the provincial assembly, besides one seat at the Union Council and Town Councils respectively.

The political parties were also asked to establish wings for the disabled on the pattern of women to improve their political and electoral participation. The CIP also urged the ECP to ensure ramps, wheelchairs and sign language interpreters to assist them in casting ballots. Highlighting the difficulties being faced by the disabled in getting NICs, the CIP demanded one-window operation for smooth registration. They also demanded reserving five per cent quota in public and private sectors jobs.