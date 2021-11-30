FDE employees to go on strike from today

The office of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) in Islamabad.

Islamabad: The promulgation of the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Ordinance-2021 which envisages placing all the educational institutions under the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) will serve a big dent in vote bank of the PTI government as the thousands of employees of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and over 400 schools and colleges and students will go on indefinite strike from today (November 30) against the government's decision.

"The FDE offices, all colleges and schools will be closed from today against promulgation of the ordinance," the Federal Government Education Joint Action Committee (FGEJAC) took the decision in a meeting with its chairman Fazal e Maula in the chair. The Joint Action Committee, according to a statement issued after the meeting, also gave a call to teaching and non-teaching staff of FDE and 423 schools and colleges for a protest march from National Press Club to Parliament House to give a sit-in to press for their demand of withdrawal of ordinance on December 2.

Prior to start of march, there will be a protest demonstration in front of the National Press Club, to be participated by teaching and non-teaching staff from BPS-1 to BPS-20. In fact, the FDE employees started their protest on Monday while displaying banners at main entry of a number of federal government educational institutions. "We reject the ordinance which was promulgated, last week and have decided to start a movement against the decision. There will be closure of educational institutions and FDE offices from today," the statement from the action committee said.

The meeting was also attended by vice chairpersons Dr. Raheema Rehman, Azhar Mahmood Awan and Malik Ameer, secretary general Muhammad Imran Mughal and others. According to Clause 166 of the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Ordinance, 2021, the administration of Federal Education directorate (FDE) shall report to the mayor for all purposes of the education to the extent of the Capital Territory of Islamabad. The ordinance also says that Head of the Federal Directorate of Education shall be appointed with the consent of the mayor. Previously, the FDE and all the 423 educational institutions were functioning under the Ministry of Education.

However, the promulgation of the ordinance came as a big shock for the teaching and non-teaching employees. Parents and tens of thousands of students have also decided to back decision of the Joint Action Committee.

Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee has also conveyed its decision to parents asking them to support their demands. In an open letter to parents, the Joint Action Committee said through promulgation of the ordinance, the Civil Government status of all FDE employees had been put to an end. The committee also fear that there would also be political interference in educational institutions while merit would also not be followed in recruitment process. "There will be private schools like status of our institutions while students may also not get free of cost of education and books," the letter said.

The PTI Member of the National Assembly from Islamabad, however, came to defence of the ordinance. He claimed that there would be no change in Civil Government status of the FDE teaching and non-teaching employees. "There is just one change. We are shifting charge of FDE from Ministry of Education to the Islamabad Mayor," he said. The MNA from Islamabad, however, could not tell as to why such decision was taken. Ex-MNA from Islamabad Mian Muhammad Aslam while rejecting promulgation of the ordinance, has said that he would also joint protest of FDE employees to force the Government take back its decision.