 
close
Monday November 29, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Syrian Kurds

By AFP
November 29, 2021

Qamishli, Syria: Kurdish protesters in northeastern Syria demonstrated outside UN offices on Sunday against what they say is the continued recruitment of teenage girls for combat, an AFP correspondent reported. A decade of war in Syria has seen all parties to the conflict recruit minors, both boys and girls.