Two schools issued show-cause

LAHORE: District Education Authority (DEA) Lahore on Saturday issued show-cause notices to two private schools for keeping their campuses open in violation of the government order.

As per the notices issued to the administration of two schools in Shahdara and Sadr areas the two institutes kept their campuses open on Saturday in violation of government instructions regarding closure of educational institutions due to environmental effects of smog. The schools’ administration has been directed to appear before DEA Lahore.

In the wake of increasing smog and air pollution in Lahore, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab had announced closure of public and private schools, colleges and academies on every Monday and Saturday with effect from November 27 until January 15, 2022.