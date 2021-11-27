Murad Ali Shah for promoting Sindh, Punjab trade ties

LAHORE: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday appreciated the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI)'s role for the promotion of trade and industry and offered his all-out support to strengthen the Punjab and Sindh business ties.

He was talking with LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir in an hour-long one-on-one meeting at a local hotel in Lahore. The Sindh CM, while sharing his vision with the LCCI president on economy, said that all the chambers should sit together to prepare long-term guidelines for the provincial and federal governments.

“A two-day conference of all the chambers should also be arranged on the common economic agenda with full support of the Sindh government,” the CM suggested. The LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said the business community is facing acute difficulties in the inter-provincial trade due to the dual taxation.

He was of the view that the Lahore Chamber and the government of Sindh should work together on the ease of doing business to deal with the issues like the dual taxation through harmonisation of the provincial taxes.

He agreed with the CM’s suggestion and said that there should be a charter of economy to be signed by all the political parties to overcome the issues of national economy in the post-Covid-19 era.

He said the economy is at a critical phase of recovery and needs support from all the segments of society, particularly, from the politicians. The LCCI president invited the Sindh CM to visit the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) to have a meaningful interaction with the business community of Lahore.