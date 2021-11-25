Six killed as car plunges into ravine in Kohistan

MANSEHRA: Six members of a family were killed when a Gilgit-bound car plunged into a ravine in the Lottar area of Upper Kohistan on Wednesday.

“Six persons, including two women and a child, were killed when a car went out of the control of the driver and fell into the ravine,” Amjad Ali Dawar, the district in-charge of Rescue 1122 in Upper Kohistan, told reporters.

The car, carrying the family, was on the way to Gilgit from Rawalpindi when the driver couldn’t hold control over the steering while negotiating a sharp turn as a result of which it plunged into the ravine at the Karakoram Highway.

The police and Rescue 1122 teams along with ambulances rushed to the spotand shifted the injured to the nearby hospital where doctors pronounced all of them dead. “Our ambulances are on the way to Chilas to deliver bodies to Rescue 1122 wherefrom the Gilgit-Baltistan administration would receive and dispatch them to Gilgit,” Dawar said.

All the belongings of the victims would also be handed over to the bereaved family, he added. Three of the six dead were identified as Adnan Hassan Khan, his brother Qarar Hassan Khan and a woman, Maryam. The locals said the accident had apparently occurred due to the dilapidated condition of the road.