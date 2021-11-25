Fraudulent land transfer: Ex-minister, others remanded to police

MANSEHRA: A local court on Wednesday handed over a former provincial minister and his six alleged accomplices on a one-day physical remand to police for depriving a landowner of his precious land fraudulently.

The police had arrested on Monday the former provincial minister Ibrar Hussain along with six accomplices on the charges of abducting a landlord and forced transfer of his property to one of them.

District Police Officer Sajjad Khan had told the media that the police had busted a gang of land grabbers for kidnapping Muhammad Akram of Lahore and getting his land transferred to one of them at gunpoint.

The DPO had said the landowner was kidnapped and taken to the hideout of Ibrar Hussain as the former went to Bardra village near Mansehra city to meet his married daughter who lived there.

The police had registered a first information report on the landowner complaint and arrested the suspects – Ibrar Hussain, Qari Waheed, Mohammad Adil, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ijaz Nawaz, and Riasat Riaz. The search was on for Mohammad Sabir and Mohammad Sadaqat.

Meanwhile, DPO Sajjad Khan said that police would never allow anybody to deprive women of their share in the inheritance. “Women and even children are being deprived of their due share in the inherited property and if such cases are brought to the police, we would initiate punitive action against the violators of the law,” he was speaking to mediamen here on Wednesday.

The official said a woman of Lohar Banda area and her four minor children were deprived of the inherited property of her husband by her elder son and she moved to police for help whice ensured the distribution of property in accordance with the existing law and Shariah. “The police ensured the distribution of Rs110 million’s property and land located at various places among the complainant woman, her children and other family members,” he said.