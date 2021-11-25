They help us breathe

Pakistan is the fifth most vulnerable country to climate change. The biggest reason behind this vulnerability is deforestation. The prime minister has launched a plantation campaign to save the country from grave consequences of climate change. It is of no use to launch a campaign of plantation in a country where influential people benefit from deforestation, or encroach upon lands. According to the UN and WHO, a country should have at least a 25 percent forest cover for better environment.
Unfortunately, thousands of acres of forests in Pakistan are encroached upon. It is essential that appropriate measures be taken to prevent illegal deforestation and encroachment to preserve the beautiful forests in the province.
Imtiaz Essa Halepoto
Jamshoro
