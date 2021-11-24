Commodore Ahmed Salman promoted to Rear Admiral

ISLAMABAD: Commodore Syed Ahmed Salman of Pakistan Navy on Tuesday was promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect.

Rear Admiral Syed Ahmed Salman got commissioned in the Pakistan Navy in 1991. The admiral is a graduate of the Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore, and National Defence University, Islamabad, said a Pakistan Navy media release.

The admiral has an illustrious service career having vast experience of command and staff appointments. His command appointments included Director Procurement (Navy) and Director Inventory Control Point (DICP). His major staff appointments at the Naval Headquarters, Islamabad, included secretary and flag lieutenant to Chief of the Naval Staff, Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Supply) and Director Surface Stores.

The admiral s foreign staff appointments included Attaché Defence Procurement, UK, and Staff Officer (Logistic) to Commander Task Force-150 at Headquarters US NAVCENT, Bahrain. Presently, Rear Admiral Syed Ahmed Salman has been appointed as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Admin) at the NHQ. Rear Admiral Syed Ahmed Salman is a recipient of Sitara-e-lmtiaz (Military).