SHC Sukkur bench freezes SMC’s accounts

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court, circuit bench, Sukkur, has ordered to freeze the accounts of Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) following a petition filed by a pensioner, who was denied pension.

A woman, identified as Ameera, had filed a petition against the failure of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation to grant her pension. The counsel of the petitioner argued before the court that several retired employees of the corporation were not being given pensions for the last couple of months, forcing them into severe hardships. He further told the court that two months ago, the petitioner was given a cheque of Rs100,000 which bounced. The court sought clarification from the Sukkur Municipal Corporation and after its unsatisfactory reply, the two-member bench of SHC Sukkur ordered to freeze all the bank accounts of the corporation and adjourned the hearing till the next week.