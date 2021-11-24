Pakistan can be a bridge between Afghan Taliban and world: speakers

PESHAWAR: Speakers at the two roundtable conferences at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) here on Tuesday discussed the challenges faced by the Afghan Taliban after resuming power in Afghanistan such as their recognition by the foreign countries, brain-drain, food challenges and freezing of their reserves by the United States. Matters pertaining to assistance by International Monetary Fund, World Bank, other economic and managerial issues also came under discussion at the round table conferences. The moots were titled: “Afghanistan: Political and Governance Issues under Taliban Rule” and “Taliban rise to power in Afghanistan: Implications for Pakistan and the region”.

These were arranged by the Department of Political Science of the university. SBBWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Razia Sultana, Prof Dr Minhajul Hassan, VC, City University, Dr Sadia Suleman of Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad, Prof Dr Shabir Ahmad and Dr Raza Rehman took part in the conferences.

The speakers said apparently, Pakistan, China and Russia would have far more influence than before in the broader Central Asian and South Asian Region. They said while the situation in Afghanistan is still evolving, the Afghan Taliban’s ascendance to power has raised concerns that a revival of militancy could put the region at risk by vitalizing the transnational militant groups and threatening foreign investments, those linked to Belt Road Initiative (BRI) and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The speakers said as Pakistan has a unique relationship with Afghanistan, it would remain the key player in this new scenario.