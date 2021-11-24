‘Three power projects in KP due for completion’

PESHAWAR: Three hydel power projects having a total capacity of 62.8 megawatts are due for completion by June next year under the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO).

The projects included 10.2 megawatts Jabori, 11.2 megawatts Karora and 40.8 megawatts Koto Hydropower Project that would be completed at a cost of Rs3798 million, Rs4620 million and Rs13998 million respectively.

Upon completion, the projects are expected to generate annual revenue of Rs2.73 billion cumulatively. This was told to the progress review meeting of Energy and Power Department held with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair here on Tuesday, said a handout.

Commissioners of the Hazara and Malakand divisions attended the meeting through the video link. The meeting was informed that work on other four important projects was also in progress including 84 megawatts Mataltan Hydropower Project, 69 megawatts Lavi, 10 megawatts Chapri Charkhel and 6.5 megawatts Barando Hydropower Project which would be completed at a cost of Rs22000 million, Rs20087 million, Rs4378 million and Rs4195 million respectively.

On completion, the projects are expected to generate an annual revenue of Rs6 billion cumulatively. The forum was also apprised of hydropower projects being executed through foreign aid in the province and was told that progress was underway on 300 megawatts Balakot Hydropower Project,88 megawatts Gabral Kalam and 157 megawatts Madain Hydropower project which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs85 billion, Rs39 billion and Rs82 billion respectively.

The meeting was informed that under the first phase of the project, a total of 328 feasible projects were identified out of which 281 Mini Micro Hydropower projects have been completed so far. “Under the second phase of the project, progress on a number of new micro-hydropower projects was underway,” the meeting was told.

The meeting was informed that Project Management Consultants had been hired for the construction of 317 micro-hydropower projects on streams in Malakand and Hazara divisions, and 43 micro-hydropower projects on canals in other parts of the province.