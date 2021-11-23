DFA Zhob, Muslim Club Chaman storm into semis

LAHORE: DFA Zhob and Muslim Club Chaman qualified for semifinals of the Ufone 4G Balochistan Cup Football 2021 after prevailing over the opposition in their respective Super 8 matches played at Ayub Stadium.

DFA Zhob faced DFA Quetta United, with both eying the coveted slot in the semis. The teams seemed unstoppable in their pursuit of glory as both launched fierce attacks on opponent goalposts. At the same time, they defended their own goalposts with everything. The match equilibrium kept shifting from one side to another, however, the entire allocated time remained uneventful.

The match was then decided on penalty kicks, which again remained a close affair. DFA Quetta United scored six penalties, but DFA Zhob outshined it by scoring seven to book a spot in the semis.

The last match of the Super 8 round was played between DFA Turbat and Muslim Club Chaman. The usual-looking match suddenly shifted gears when Wali Khan of Muslim Club Chaman sent the ball wheezing past the opponent goalkeeper in the 25th minute of the match.

It put Muslim Club Chaman firmly in the driving seat of the game which completely steered the match away by scoring back-to-back goals. Fareed of Muslim Club scored the second goal for its team in the 30th minute, while Abdul Qadir scored the third in the 39th minute.

Muslim Club’s domination continued all across the second half as well. Hanif scored the 4th goal for his team in the 50th minute while Fareed returned for another goal in the 75th minute. Fareed Fouji then sealed the fate of the opposition by scoring the 6th and last goal of the match to put his team through to the next big round. DFA Turbat couldn’t find its feet during the entire match against the formidable opposition and lost the match with the largest margin in the tournament.

Baloch Club Quetta and Quetta Zorawar Club have already qualified for the semis, which will be played on Wednesday (tomorrow). DFA Zhob will face Baloch Club Quetta at 2:30 pm, while Muslim Club Chaman will play against Quetta Zorawar Club at 5:30 pm at Ayub Stadium Quetta. The winning teams will then fight it out for the title of Ufone 4G Balochistan Football Cup under floodlights at Ayub Stadium on Thursday.