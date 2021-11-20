Young mother, two minors burnt to death in Pindi

RAWALPINDI: In an unfortunate incident, a 28-year-old mother and her two minor children were burnt to death when a fire broke out at her home located on the Railway Workshop Road, Mazharabad, in the wee hours on Friday.

The bodies of deceased Nadia Faizan, 18-month-old Hasan Raza and three-year-old Ahmed Raza were taken to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) for autopsy. Later, the hospital authorities handed over the corpses to their relatives.

According to a preliminary investigation, the fire broke out due to gas leakage when the victims were sleeping. It was so intense that the mother and her two children could not escape and died on the spot, stated the Ratta Amral Police.

The Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and extinguished the fire in 10 to 15 minutes but in the meantime, the damage had been done as mother and sons succumbed to fire. As soon as the report was received, firefighters and paramedics of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the dead to the hospital. It was a “B” category fire which was brought under control in 15 minutes and the cooling process continued for seven minutes. A total of 10 vehicles and staff participated in the firefighting and rescue operation, said the rescue officials.

An eye-witness told ‘The News’ the fire broke out at midnight around 2am. The woman and her children were desperately crying for help. Muhammad Faizan, the husband of the unfortunate woman, is a railway employee who was on his way to Karachi for an official tour at the time of the incident.